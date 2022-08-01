Vontobel concludes UBS Swiss Financial Advisers deal

Vontobel has finalised its acquisition of UBS Swiss Financial Advisers (SFA), a Zurich-based subsidiary of UBS that serves US clients seeking an account in Switzerland for diversification purposes.

The deal was first announced by companies on 16 December 2021.

Vontobel said that the transaction would further bolster its platform which offers global investment approach and geographic diversification to clients.

Prior to the deal, the Swiss bank offered wealth management investment solutions for US and qualified Canadian investors through Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors (VSWA).

The acquired entity had assets under management (AuM) of around CHF6.0bn at the end of June 30.

With the transaction, the Swiss bank will have a combined pro forma AuM of nearly CHF10bn.

Vontobel Wealth Management head and VSWA and Vontobel SFA chair Georg Schubiger said: “With Vontobel SFA, we will become the leading Swiss partner for these American clients. The past few months have confirmed that SFA and VSWA are an ideal fit. Both teams have the same understanding of quality, excellent client service, client needs and the market.

“At the same time, they will complement each other. The team, which has been significantly strengthened, and the agreement with UBS, will create opportunities for the future growth of the business with American clients.”

Vontobel expanded its presence into the US in 1984 by setting up its asset management business to cater to institutional clients. In 2005, the firm started serving American private clients through VSWA.