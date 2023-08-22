Claudia Ruemmelein, Senior business developer.

Vontobel SFA is growing its business development team in order to advance the next stage of growth in the US and in line with the Vontobel Lighthouse objective 2030.

For UBS financial advisors in the US, the business developers serve as their initial point of contact.

These advisors continue to suggest SFA to their customers who want to diversify their assets overseas and thereby offer customised investments in Switzerland.

The business developer’s key duty is to uphold and broaden the partnership with UBS financial advisers, keep them updated about the Vontobel SFA offering, and consistently offer guidance and support.

Under Schurtenberger’s leadership, the team, which already has workers in Zurich, New York, and Miami, will grow to about 10 professionals over the coming years.

Peter Romanzina, CEO, Vontobel SFA said: “With this strategy, we want to enable the client relationship managers in the US and in Switzerland to focus fully on their clients, while at the same time continuing to expand the cooperation with UBS advisors in the US step by step with the right people.”

With over 15 years of expertise in the financial services sector and a demonstrated record of developing and improving new business in the asset management and private equity sectors, Ruemmelein will be located in Miami.

She formerly worked at Mesa Capital Advisors, where she provided institutional and UHNWI/family office customers with alternative investment coverage in Latin America.

In the years before that, she worked in a variety of positions for First Avenue Partners, Apollo Management, and Price Waterhouse Coopers in New York, London, and Frankfurt.

Hansjuerg Raez, senior business developer.

Raez has over a decade of expertise in the financial services sector and will be working in New York.

He joins from UBS AG New York, where for nine years prior he was in charge of international corporate clients and the growth of that business.

Before that, he maintained several roles in Trafigura in Stamford, Shanghai, and Lucerne.

Raez graduated with a Business Administration bachelor’s degree from the University of Bern in Switzerland.