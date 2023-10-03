Georg Schubiger and Christel Rendu de Lint.

Lint and Schubiger will continue to serve in their Vontobel roles as head of investments and head of wealth management, alongside their responsibilities as co-CEOs.

Vontobel already announced that Zeno Staub wanted to resign from his position at the following general meeting of shareholders on 9 April 2024, with the intent to become more engaged in Swiss civil society.

Schubiger will join Vontobel Holding AG’s executive committee as part of his nomination as co-CEO, beginning on 1 January 2024.

Andreas E.F. Utermann, chair of the board of directors of Vontobel, stated: ‘‘In terms of their credentials, Georg Schubiger and Christel Rendu de Lint both bring with them many years of investment expertise, international client, and market experience, and Swissness. During their careers, they have both demonstrated Vontobel’s values and have assumed responsibility. And finally, they both demonstrate a collaborative style of leadership.’’

Staub will remain on hand to assist the co-CEOs up until the general shareholder meeting in April 2024 in order to facilitate a seamless handover.

“I am pleased that after two decades of management responsibility at Vontobel, I will be able to hand over the reins to Christel Rendu de Lint und Georg Schubiger at the end of this year. Over the coming weeks and months, I look forward to supporting them both as they take on this additional role,” said Staub, CEO Vontobel.

The appointments of Schubiger and Lint as Vontobel co-CEOs are subject to regulatory approval.

Furthermore, in order to pursue a new position either within or outside the Vontobel Group, Marko Röder has notified the board of directors that he plans to leave his current position as head asset management in 2024.

After serving as head of sales for over ten years and guiding Vontobel’s growth to become an internationally diversified supplier of actively managed investment solutions for asset management customers, Röder was appointed head asset management in 2021.

“On behalf of the board of directors, I wish to take the opportunity to thank Marko Röder for his huge contribution to the development of our company. He has helped to shape Vontobel: Under his leadership, it has become a global, focused provider of diversified actively managed investment solutions for institutional investors,” continued Utermann.