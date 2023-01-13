Rendu de Lint succeeds Vontobel CEO Zeno Staub. Credit: bzak from Pixabay.

Swiss private bank Vontobel has appointed Christel Rendu de Lint as the new head of its investments arm, effective immediately.

Rendu de Lint succeeds Vontobel CEO Zeno Staub, who was also supervising the management of the firm’s investment arm. She has also been a member of Vontobel’s executive committee.

In May 2021, she joined the firm as deputy head of investments.

Before joining Vontobel, Rendu de Lint worked at Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) and Pictet as a portfolio manager.

She entered the financial industry in 2000 by joining Morgan Stanley in London as senior economist in the firm’s sell-side equity research division.

Rendu de Lint said: “As explained at Investor Day in November 2022, we want to further expand our position as a global investment firm in the coming years and to further increase our diversified range of future-proof investment solutions.

“To achieve this, we will further enhance the quality of our investment expertise – especially in the area of equity products, with a particular emphasis on ESG and Impact Investing.

“In addition, Vontobel will establish partnerships to give clients access to private market investments in the future. Such investments offer clients additional opportunities for diversification.”

According to the company, its Center of Excellence Investments comprises six investment boutiques, inclduing Quality Growth, Sustainable Equities, TwentyFour Asset Management, Fixed Income, Vontobel Multi Asset and Vescore.

Vontobel currently provides its clients with investment opportunities in actively managed equity, fixed income and multi asset products.

In November last year, Vontobel announced the appointment of Peter Romanzina as CEO of its offshore unit Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors (VSWA).