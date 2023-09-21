A variety of investment choices are available through The Vontobel Fund – mtx Emerging Markets Leaders ex-China, which excludes China.

The ex-China fund from Vontobel makes investments in businesses with headquarters in emerging markets that lead their respective industries in terms of profitability, competitive positioning, and attractive valuation.

Additionally, the businesses must adhere to basic environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria.

Since 2021, Vontobel has made investments in emerging markets outside of China on behalf of clients as part of segregated mandates.

Due to the increase in demand for this approach, there is a clear chance to meet customer needs by introducing a standalone solution.

Roger Merz, head of mtx portfolio management, stated: “China is the second largest economy in the world, and it continues to play a crucial role in the evolution of the broader emerging market universe. However, as China’s economy has grown exponentially in recent years, its weighting relative to other emerging markets has also increased significantly. As such, some clients have made the decision to consider China as a standalone asset class, managing their exposure separately.”

“The Emerging Markets Leaders ex-China fund is an important addition to our broad suite of emerging market funds. Investors are increasingly looking at different ways to incorporate China into their portfolios and this new fund enables clients to take control of their own investment decisions and set targets for exposure to China equity within their overall strategic asset allocation framework,” added Thomas Schaffner, co-portfolio manager of the fund.

The fund supplements Vontobel’s existing offering of global emerging markets, Asian equities, and China A-Shares.

A staff of 27 investment experts and ESG analysts assist the portfolio managers.