On 22 January 2024, Andrew Jackson will begin working with Vontobel as the head of the company’s fixed income boutique. He succeeds Simon Lue-Fong, who is stepping down from his notable 30-year investment career.
With over two decades of expertise, Jackson has managed assets in all categories of fixed income, including corporate bonds, high yield, and private credit.
Prior to his tenure as head of fixed income at Credit Suisse asset management, he served significant roles as chief investment officer at Cairn Capital, a specialised fixed income boutique, and head of fixed income and multi asset at Federated Hermes International.
Christel Rendu de Lint, Vontobel’s Co-CEO and head of investments stated: “I am pleased to welcome Andrew to Vontobel. With more than two decades of fixed income investing experience, he brings a wealth of expertise across the full spectrum of fixed income sub-asset classes and will help drive the boutique forward in the new investment landscape. Our Fixed Income Boutique represents a key pillar of Vontobel’s Investments capabilities and will continue to develop further for the benefit of our clients. I want to thank Simon for his commitment to Vontobel and wish him all the best in his retirement.”
Jackson added: “I am delighted to join Vontobel’s strong investment-led and client-focused culture. I look forward to working with my new colleagues at what is expected to be an exciting time for the fixed income asset class.”
Vontobel‘s Fixed Income Boutique was recognised over 30 years ago and currently has CHF18bn ($20bn) in assets under management.
Its team of 39 investment specialists is located in Zurich, New York, Miami, and Hong Kong.
Furthermore, it offers customised investment solutions in global and Swiss bonds in addition to corporate, emerging market, global, and Swiss bond products. Offering a range of actively managed fixed income investment strategies, the boutique is one of Vontobel’s two fixed income specialists.