Credits: Things/Shutterstock.com.

The wealth management arm supports the VonLehman commitment to specialised and full-service accounting and advisory services to individuals, businesses and organisations.

In addition, the relationship between VL Private Wealth and VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm will benefit clients. They will receive a combined offering from both wealth advisers and specialised tax professionals.

The wealth management firm operates as a boutique, offering CEO level guidance for HNW families. It also has retirement planning, investment management, estate planning and 401k services.

Furthermore, VL Private Wealth will be led by managing director Diego Vallota, who holds over 25 years; experience in wealth management.

“The decision to partner with VonLehman was an easy one. We share a similar customer-first philosophy in everything we do,” said Vallota. “Our clients receive the resources of a large firm with the execution and service level of a boutique practice. It’s a natural fit that we believe will provide tremendous value to our clients.”

VonLehman CEO, Adam Davey, added: “Familiarity with the accounting industry and a commitment to client service were among the essential attributes. Diego’s experience is concentrated on the needs of the high-­net-worth market – trustworthy financial guidance and the ability to relate to people and build meaningful relationships.”

Davey continued: “There is a specialised need for coordinated wealth management and tax guidance on the individual level. We’re confident VL Private Wealth, in coordination with VonLehman’s tax professionals, will offer the unique support these high-net-worth families require.”

In January 2023, VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm announced the acquisition of Indianapolis based-firm, Sherck, Hussey, Johnson & McNaughton (SHJM), effective January 1, 2023.