Vestmark, a provider of wealth management software and services, and Invesco, a global investment management organisation, have collaborated to modernise the Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) channel.
Vestmark VAST, a unique solution that offers personalisation and tax management at scale, is now available to RIAs using both new and current Invesco models.
“This partnership marks a significant step toward providing RIAs with innovative portfolio solutions, combining Invesco’s investment experience with Vestmark’s breakthrough tax transition and tax management service, VAST,” said Karl Roessner, CEO of Vestmark, in a statement that embraced the partnership.
“We are confident that this strategic partnership will be a game-changer in the RIA channel.”
Vestmark VAST makes it easier for financial planners to create individualised tax-optimised portfolios on a broader basis. Additionally, it aims to meet advisers and clients where they are, enabling the development of personalised, tax-optimised portfolios that adapt to each client’s specific situation.
Moreover, Vestmark’s tax transition service also facilitates the tax-efficient transfer of legacy positions from other accounts or firms.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
With a multi-manager strategy and support from Invesco Investment Solutions, Invesco’s distinct benchmark portfolios are bolstered by continuous marketing insights that provide agility in response to changing market conditions.
Through efficiency and diversity across investment managers and factors, the portfolios offer investors multi-asset options.
Vestmark, headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, and launched in 2001, is an integral provider of portfolio management solutions and external services for financial institutions and advisers, allowing them to easily manage tailored client portfolios via an innovative technological platform.
It manages over $1.5trn in assets and 5.5 million accounts.