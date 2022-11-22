Vantage Capital Markets launches global investment bank

Federico Bazzoni

Vantage Capital Markets (VCM) has launched a global investment banking arm with Federico Bazzoni appointed as its CEO.

Based in Hong Kong, VCM plays a role connecting companies in the UK with investors in Asia.

The new VCM investment banking division aims to provide mid-cap ventures in high-growth sectors globally. This includes access to industry-leading financing solutions and services across equity capital markets, debt capital markets, and corporate finance advisory.

In addition, the core investment banking team with Bazzoni includes international investment banking experts.

This move follows the opening of a Dubai office servicing the Middle East and Africa, as well as the creation of several desks targeting key investor segments such as hedge funds and family offices.

Federico Bazzoni, CEO of investment banking at VCM said: “High-growth mid-cap companies play an integral role in the global economy as a key driver of jobs and innovations, and they tend to also outperform as an asset class in volatile market conditions. However, the segment remains underserved by the major global investment banks when it comes to financing and capital access to support its growth. As a global financial broker and investment bank, VCM is committed to help bridge these gaps for investors and issuers alike through our comprehensive and bespoke funding solutions and offerings, particularly in ESG and disruptive technology space.”

Developments in Asia

Deutsche Bank has appointed Esther Wong as a managing director and group head for its wealth management business in Southeast Asia.

Wong’s appointment will take effect in January next year.

Based in Singapore, she will report to Deutsche Bank vice chairman and interim head of international private bank (IPB) Southeast Asia Anurag Mahesh.

Canada-based Manulife Financial Corp has received regulatory approval in China to assume complete control of a funds joint venture, reported Reuters.

This approval enables it to bolster its presence in the country’s $3.8trn fund market.