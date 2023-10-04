Neo Gim Huay, managing director, Centre for Nature and Climate at the World Economic Forum.

Additionally, the UOB panel will help the board and management carry out their oversight duties as the bank advances its sustainability and net zero agenda.

UOB has hired three people to its inaugural sustainability advisory panel for a one-year term effective on 1 October 2023, taking into account the bank’s sustainability plans, regional attention, and sectoral focus.

Members of the UOB sustainability advisory panel are:

Neo Gim Huay, managing director, Centre for Nature and Climate at the World Economic Forum

Yoon Young Kim (Yoon Kim), cluster president for Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei at Schneider Electric

Mark Gainsborough, chairman of Seatrium

All three individuals are leaders in their respective fields of climate science, Southeast Asia sustainability, and the larger industrial sector, notably energy transition.

These locations are consistent with the bank’s commitment to net zero emissions and assistance for a balanced transition which encourages socioeconomic growth and decarbonisation in the region.

Furthermore, the panel will collaborate effectively with UOB’s corporate sustainability office and provide direction to the bank’s board and management on a variety of topics, such as:

Sustainability and industry trends relevant to the bank and the region;

UOB’s sustainability strategy, targets, and initiatives, and

Management of environmental, social, and governance-related risks and opportunities

Wee Ee Cheong, deputy chairman and chief executive officer, UOB, stated: “Sustainability is a critical global issue that requires urgent attention and action. UOB wants to create impact that is positive and meaningful, and to do right by our stakeholders. We are pleased to have Gim Huay, Yoon Kim and Mark join us on the Sustainability Advisory Panel to provide global perspectives and regional expertise as we continue to support businesses, individuals, and communities towards a sustainable future.”