Etienne Rougier will be the chief operating officer of Universal Investment Group from April 17, 2023.

He will be in charge of driving and transforming the company in order to support its overall growth goal. This includes optimising client delivery, such as customer onboarding, account maintenance, and account management for funds.

Through his leadership position, he will support the expansion of Universal Investment’s developing subsidiaries in Luxembourg.

Rougier will be in charge of Technology, Operations, and Change Management in his new position. With Rougier’s addition, the C-suite will grow to include chief executive officer Michael Reinhard, chief customer officer Katja Müller, and chief regulatory officer Frank Eggloff.

Michael Reinhard, CEO of Universal Investment, says: “We are delighted to have Etienne on board. He brings more than two decades of experience in the asset management industry and has demonstrated strong skills in developing organisations and businesses. His international perspective will help us take our operations in Europe to the next level and support our planned office openings in North America and Asia. In Luxembourg, Etienne will contribute to the further integration of our latest acquisition EFA – European Fund Administration.”

Rougier began his career with AXA Investment Managers, where he oversaw major corporate restructuring projects, including the outsourcing of AXA IM operations in Europe. He was named global head of change management in 2005.

He subsequently relocated to London to establish the multi-manager boutique Architas, a new asset management firm for AXA Group, where he served as COO and was responsible for process implementation and company growth for five years.

Rougier joined Alliance Bernstein in 2013, where he worked for almost ten years in a variety of management positions. He was in charge of client services, business development, and the execution of tailored services for insurers in these markets as the head of EMEA and Asia insurance.

With a master’s in finance, Rougier will help Universal Investment become one of the top platforms for fund servicing in Europe.

Universal Investment has successfully maintained its growth despite a challenging year for the financial sector, as evidenced by net inflows of €48bn in assets under administration in 2022 and more than €975bn in assets under administration as of the end of January 2023.