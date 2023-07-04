Ali Khan will join as the group’s information and digital officer.

Teodora Petkova will take over as group head of central Europe and Eastern Europe.

While Gianfranco Bisagni, who is currently head of central Europe, will transition to group chief operating officer.

Jingle Pang will be replaced by Khan, who joins UniCredit from PWC where he oversaw their industry cloud division as a senior partner.

Over the past two years, Pang has established solid digital foundations and has sped up the bank’s digital transition.

She has unified the group and put UniCredit on the right track for a fully digital future.

Pang has determined that it is the ideal time for her to leave UniCredit in search of a new job closer to her family given these accomplishments and the fact that her family is based in the UK and China.

In order to carry out the next stage of the digital and data transformation, Khan’s understanding of UniCredit present technology and extensive expertise in cloud and data will be crucial.

For clients throughout the world, Khan has effectively handled and completed some of the largest changes in banking, telecommunications, and manufacturing.

By the end of Q3, this change will be in effect.

In his new role as group operations leader, Bisagni and Khan will work together to foster meaningful collaboration across central departments while empowering each country’s digital and operations teams.

This focus on fostering collaboration calls for a shift in operations’ approach.

His comprehension of the needs of the company and his first-hand expertise in operations make him a logical choice to help with the execution of this transition.

This shift will result in Bart Schlatmann leaving UniCredit.

After Bisagni departs, Petkova will assume control of both EE and CE with the aid of Ivan Vlaho, who will be named as Teodora’s deputy in addition to his position as CEO of Croatia.

The convergence inside CEE and between CEE and the rest of the Group will be further accelerated by this organisational shift.

Group CEO Andrea Orcel added:

“Our execution of UniCredit Unlocked is well underway, we are continuing to transform the Group while delivering value for all stakeholders. We are on an ambitious, exciting journey. The milestones we have delivered so far have laid the foundations for going well beyond what even the most optimistic among us expected to achieve at the outset. With this relevant step, we accelerate the transformation of our operating machine to support and then drive our commercial one. Today’s appointments signal a shift into the next phase of UniCredit’s development”.