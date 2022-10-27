UnicornSP, iCapital join hands to serve LATAM wealth managers

UnicornSP will distribute private market and hedge fund investments to financial advisors through iCapital’s platform. Credit: ds_30 from Pixabay.

Fund distribution specialist Unicorn Strategic Partners (UnicornSP) has collaborated with fintech firm iCapital to cater to wealth managers across Latin America.

As part of the partnership, UnicornSP will act as a local distribution partner as well as product specialist.

The company will manage the distribution of private market and hedge fund investments to financial advisors in the region and intermediaries serving non-resident LATAM clients in the US.

UnicornSP, through iCapital’s flagship platform, will offer a wide range of funds.

Further, the fund distributor plans to rope in experts in the field of private market to strengthen its teams in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, and the US.

On the other hand, iCapital will support UnicornSP with its research and diligence team along with educational tools.

UnicornSP managing partner David Ayastuy said: “This is a new chapter for Unicorn Strategic Partners and its clients. It underscores our commitment to providing wealth managers and their clients broader access to an array of diverse investment opportunities.

“In launching our partnership with iCapital, we are powering our ability to meet high-net-worth investors’ growing demand for private market and hedge fund strategies, and better support their desired portfolio outcomes.”

iCapital International head Marco Bizzozero said: “We are delighted to strengthen our presence in the Latin American market in partnership with Unicorn Strategic Partners. “Latin America is of strategic importance to iCapital. This partnership represents our commitment to the wealth managers in the region by providing them with the relevant private markets and hedge fund investment solutions, expertise, and education to help them achieve their clients’ investment objectives.”