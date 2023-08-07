The London-based company Shojin offers a co-investment idea that enables people to take part in real estate assets like institutional-grade property development projects and is now working with LINUS and Reinvest24.

Berlin-based LINUS, which was established in 2016, makes use of technology and real estate knowledge to provide investors with access to co-investment options.

The Oakley Square development in Camden, London, is one of LINUS’ prospects that Shojin is now featuring on its site.

Shojin and LINUS have similar approaches to project selection, due diligence, and managing their co-investment strategy.

This means that, should future opportunities occur, each company’s initiatives can be placed on the other’s platform with minimal resistance.

Reinvest24, a website that connects European investors to UK real estate investment opportunities, is now listing several of Shojin’s prospects.

Shojin and Reinvest24 are affiliate members of the Association of Real Estate Investment Platforms (AREIP), a trade group that promotes transparency and and seeks to standardise procedures in order to increase investor confidence.

The agreement between Shojin and Reinvest24 with LINUS will encourage foreign investment in UK real estate development and accelerate the construction of new homes.

Additionally, in July, Shojin’s Surrey development project, Westbrook Mills, was launched on Reinvest24 and garnered the first round of funding quite rapidly.

Jatin Ondhia, CEO of Shojin, said: “We are delighted to be working with LINUS and Reinvest24. Fundamentally we all believe in democratising exciting, institutional-grade real estate investment opportunities through technology and the co-investment model. These partnerships demonstrate that the digital property investment sector is maturing, with collaborations between platforms helping to consolidate market opportunities.’’

Lukas Endl, COO of LINUS, added: “LINUS is well known among private and institutional investors in Germany for its real estate expertise and market access. We are happy that in Shojin, we have found a like-minded partner in the UK with a strong track record that can help us grow outside our core market. The success of this initial investment opportunity highlights the strategic fit between the two platforms. We look forward to working with Shojin on a range of opportunities in the future.”

Tanel Orro, CEO of Reinvest 24, said: “Through our new strategic partnership with Shojin Property Partner, we are confident to bring institutional-grade real estate investment opportunities from the UK market to European investors.”