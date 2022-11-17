UBS and partners launch new wealth analysis tool for ultra-rich US clients

The new tool will provide UBS’s financial advisors with multiple analytics. Credit: John Schnobrich on Unsplash.

UBS has introduced a new tool that will offer ultra-wealthy clients in the US with a consolidated and real-time picture of their entire portfolio.

The Swiss wealth manager has launched the new wealth analysis and reporting platform in collaboration with Addepar and Mirador.

The company claims that the new tool will offer a streamlined, real-time summary of the clients’ entire portfolio across various assets and liabilities such as traditional, non-traditional and illiquid assets.

It will provide UBS’s financial advisors with multiple analytics for efficiently look after their clients’ investment output, cash flows and value.

The advisors will also be able to examine the prospects and risks across their clients’ portfolios.

UBS head of private wealth management John Mathews said: “We recognise that our advisors need an intuitive, visual and modern offering that will provide a complete picture of their clients’ full portfolio – from stocks and bonds to alternative investments and their private art collections.

“With this unique offering, our clients will have the ability to gain a deeper understanding of their wealth – guided by their financial advisor – to help them make more informed decisions to meet their financial goals.”

As part of the partnership, Addepar has provided data, analysis and reporting solutions to enable UBS’ advisors streamline clients performance.

Addepar, which has been developed with open architecture, currently integrates software, data and service partners from the fintech sector.

Through Addepar partner network, Mirador’s financial data technology specialist will help UBS’s advisors with data handling, custom visualisation and tailored reporting in addition to operations and system maintenance.

Last month, UBS launched a new digital wealth management service platform to tap the Chinese wealth management sector.