The 50 years anniversary evening was made better by the participation of prominent political and financial figures from Luxembourg, who, like UBS clients, were motivated by the knowledge offered by technology and finance specialists.

“In Europe, we’re the #1 wealth manager and we have plans to utilise our size, scale and enhanced local presence to deliver even more for our clients,” said Iqbal Khan, president, global wealth management.

A concert by the Quartet Salut Salon and a meal took place after the speeches.

Followed by a drone show that illuminated Luxembourg’s night sky brought the autumnal evening to a fitting close.

Heinrich Baer, country head of UBS Luxembourg, added: “From wealth management to asset management, our business in Luxembourg is growing and flourishing.”

In the upcoming years, UBS has ambitious plans to quicken its expansion path in Luxembourg, particularly by strengthening its dominant market position in wealth and asset management.

The firm gives clients access to a truly global network of professionals and capabilities.

UBS Luxembourg has now been operating in the nation for more than 50 years—and just under 100 years to add Credit Suisse’s involvement in the Grand Duchy.

UBS in Luxembourg serves as the primary EU hub for international wealth management services as well as the European hub for asset servicing and has a lengthy history dating back to 1973.

They can serve clients across the globe from its booking centre in Luxembourg, with a strong emphasis on the BeNeLux and Nordic markets.