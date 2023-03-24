Khan is joining UBS from AllianceBernstein. Credit: Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

UBS Asset Management has appointed Shamaila Khan as the head of fixed income for emerging markets and Asia Pacific.

Khan, whose appointment is effective 1 April 2023, will replace Hayden Briscoe.

In addition to his position as head of Hong Kong AM, Briscoe has now been given the new position of APAC head of Multi-Asset Portfolio Management for Investment Solutions.

The Swiss asset manager added that she will also become a member of the Fixed Income Investment Forum.

Shamaila, who has over decades of experience in financial industry, is joining UBS from AllianceBernstein.

She most recently served as head of emerging markets fixed income at AllianceBernstein, where she managed $33bn AuM across emerging market dedicated strategies.

Khan led a team based in New York, London, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Based in New York, Khan will report to the company’s global head of fixed income, Charlotte Baenninger.

Baenninger commented: “Shamaila is a seasoned investor with a proven track record, and a history of success in designing and launching innovative products to meet clients’ needs, including sustainability-focused EM strategies.

“She is also a complementary fit to our EM & Asia Portfolio Management, Sovereign and Credit analyst teams with our well-established approach of bottom-up expertise on the ground with our top-down asset allocation views.”

Briscoe will now report to Ryan Primmer, global head of investment solutions. He will lead the portfolio management of Asset Management’s APAC-based Multi-Asset portfolios, the asset manager said.