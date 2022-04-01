UBS, Envestnet, iCapital launch on Alternatives Exchange platform

Swiss wealth manager UBS, wealth tech provider Envestnet and financial technology firm iCapital have launched a platform to offer investors enhanced access to alternative investment strategies.

The move follows a strategic partnership announced by the companies in July last year to offer curated UBS and iCapital alternative investment products through Envestnet’s platform.

Dubbed Alternatives Exchange, the platform offers private market investment opportunities to Envestnet customers.

It is said to have over 35 funds from managers across geographies and strategies.

The platform also provides access to the AltsEdge Certificate Program, an educational initiative by iCapital and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) Association that aims to help advisors expand their knowledge of the alternative investment space.

Envestnet co-chief investment officer Dana D’Auria said: “Our partnership through the Alternatives Exchange empowers advisors with not only research, but easy access to alternative investment solutions in multiple categories – providing clients with a broader and more complete range of solutions through the Envestnet platform.”

iCapital provides the technology need for Alternatives Exchange’s automated subscription and client servicing processes.

The advisers and their clients on the platform will have access to centralised document management and streamlined reporting, which is integrated into the Envestnet and Tamarac platforms.

iCapital CEO and chairman Lawrence Calcano said: “Creating access to alternative investments for advisors and clients has to start with making the experience much easier.

“We are thrilled that Envestnet has chosen to leverage iCapital’s turnkey technology to furnish the infrastructure powering the Alternatives Exchange and provide their advisors access to UBS and iCapital diligenced investment strategies.”

The launch of Alternatives Exchange comes at a time when high-net-worth (HNW) investors increasingly turn to alternative investments.

UBS Global Wealth Management Global Alternative Investment Solutions head Jerry Pascucci said: “With the increased demand for alternative investments from HNW and ultra-high-net-worth investors accelerating, the Alternatives Exchange will help us broaden our distribution network and provide clients with curated products to meet their evolving needs.”