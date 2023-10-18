In addition, UBP has developed its emerging market fixed income product range into a comprehensive offering embedding responsible investment principles.
UBP reviewed its emerging market fixed income offering and added an investment process integrating responsible investment as its core. The range spans the whole emerging market debt investment universe, from sovereign and corporate to local debt.
Following on from the recruitment of Sergio Trigo Paz from BlackRock as head of its EM Fixed Income team in September 2022, UBP has hired Jack Deino and Raphaël Maréchal as senior portfolio managers, from BlackRock and Nikko AM respectively,
Furthermore, Alonso Perez-Kakabadse comes in as senior portfolio adviser & strategist, from Wellington Management.
Their arrivals complements the now 11-strong team comprised of portfolio managers, credit analysts, strategists and investment specialists, with an average of 25 years’ industry experience. It is spread between London, Zurich and Hong Kong.
Paz commented: “I am delighted to welcome Jack Deino, Raphaël Maréchal and Alonso Perez-Kakabadse to the team, especially given the successful collaboration I had with Jack and Raphaël at BlackRock. These three new joiners’ long-standing expertise in EM credit, local and long/short strategies and in-depth understanding of emerging markets will enhance our investment capabilities and contribute to driving long-term value for our clients. I am convinced that we now have the optimal set-up to embark onto the next phase of our development.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Philippe Lespinard, head of asset management (London) and head of alternative fixed income at UBP, added: “We have a strong conviction in the potential of emerging markets and recognise the need for specialised expertise in managing investments in these regions. With this strengthened team and structured offering, UBP is ideally positioned to capture the alpha opportunities in this rapidly evolving landscape and furthering our position as a trusted boutique partner for our clients.”