UBP has hired Christian Betzel as head of wholesale EMEA and Nicolas Delrue as head of institutional sales EMEA as well as his current role as head of investment specialists.

In addition, Christophe Gantenbein joined UBP as global head of private markets institutional solutions in January 2023 and will now lead private markets business development.

They will all report to Nicolas Faller, co-CEO of asset management.

Betzel brings 23 years of experience in asset management, primarily in terms of sales and head of wholesale. He joined UBP on 1 October 2023 from Wellington Management where he led the wholesale business for the EMEA region. Previously, he worked as a sales director at Nordea Asset Management and as a portfolio manager at Bank Schilling.

Delrue previously worked as an investment specialist for the convertible bond desk at Fortis Investments. Also, from 2005 to 2008, he was investment specialist for the single-strategy hedge fund business at SGAM Alternative Investment.

Gantenbein worked for more than twelve years at Partners Group before joining UBP. He started his career in investment banking at Credit Suisse in 2005.

Faller stated: “The fast-paced industry we are operating in forces us to constantly reassess ourselves and strive for efficiency. We are confident that this organisation by client segment will promote a more granular strategy and enhance our overall capabilities.”

In July 2023, UBP issued the signing of a distribution partnership with Securis Investment Partners P, an established investment manager of Insurance-Linked Securities (ILS).

Through this agreement, UBP will be able to make Securis’ worldwide capabilities available to institutional clients and third-party sellers all over Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Securis, a significant ILS manager with $3.3bn in assets under management and a London office, was founded in 2005.