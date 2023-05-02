UBP Hong Kong has hired five relationship managers, including a team head, since the beginning of this year.

Andrew Chin was hired as team head, of North Asia, on April 11th, and reports to Ivan Wong.

Chin was most recently desk head – UHNW Hong Kong at HSBC global private banking, where he oversaw a team of senior relationship managers and collaborated extensively with Asian corporate family offices.

Prior to that, Chin was head of investment counselling at HSBC global private banking, including Hong Kong, the Philippines, and foreign markets.

He has also held prominent positions within the corporate treasury solutions unit at HSBC global markets.

In this position, Chin will lead a dynamic team of relationship managers to expand the bank’s North Asia client coverage. At the heart of this will be the provision of specialised and innovative advisory services to meet the unique needs of the region’s ultra-high net worth group.

UBP has also embraced Cindy Tam, Yvonne Yan, Carolina Lam, and Leo Chow since January as senior relationship managers and relationship managers, according to an internal memo.

Tam came from Julius Baer, Yan came from Credit Suisse, Lam joined from J Safra Sarasin, and Leo had previously worked at Deutsche Bank.

The appointments underline the firm’s stellar image as a leading pure-play private bank and one of the best employers in the region.

UBP is dedicated to the continuing expansion of its capabilities throughout Asia, based on its capacity to create new and tailored wealth solutions, as well as the company’s services that are perfectly suited to clients.

This is only a few months after UBP has re-entered the Chinese market after shutting down its activities in the country last year.

The bank, which manages over $150bn of assets, made the re-entry last month, UBP chief investment officer (CIO) of wealth management Norman Villamin informed the news agency.

The bank exited from the Chinese equities market and credit space in the third quarter of last year.

Villamin was quoted by Reuters as saying: “We went from zero to neutral.”