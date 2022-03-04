UBP join forces with CRUX to bolster Asia equity investment offering

Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) has forged an alliance with London-based boutique investment manager CRUX Asset Management to boost its Asia equity investment offering.

The partnership will see CRUX advise UBP on its Asia equity funds and mandates.

In addition, the Swiss private bank will offer Asian investors with exclusive access to equity products provided by CRUX.

UBP Asset Management co-CEO Nicolas Faller said: “The dynamism and growth potential in Asian markets stand out globally.

“We are therefore pleased to partner with CRUX as we accelerate our asset management expansion in the region. This partnership enables us to offer our clients actively managed best-in-class strategies.”

Founded in 2014, CRUX has three core equity teams focused on Europe, the UK and Asia. The firm manages around £1.7bn in assets.

Last September, CRUX recruited Ewan Markson-Brown and Damian Taylor to expand its Asia equity business.

CRUX Asset Management CEO Karen Zachary said: “The rapid adoption of new technologies, a rising middle class, and the financialisation of Asian economies has created a rich, diverse opportunity set full of change and underappreciated growth.

“Through this partnership and our commitment to bottom-up, high-conviction stock selection informed through an intimate knowledge of capital growth opportunities in Asia, our highly experienced investment team is positioned to attract and serve new clients in the region.”

UBP reported a rise in assets under management in 2021, driven by inflows of $6.2bn (CHF5.7bn).

Last year, the firm agreed to buy Danske Bank’s wealth management business in Luxembourg.