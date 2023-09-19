TS Imagine has launched WealthSmart, built in collaboration with Swiss private banks and available worldwide, as a product provides a full suite of capabilities, including trading, risk management, and data, that are also used by advanced institutional investors.

It solves common user issues such as workflow efficiency, security, higher client demands, and data reliability.

Furthermore, WealthSmart enables rapid client onboarding and advisory services, providing customers with a competitive advantage as they acquire business in a changing sector.

Along with being multi-asset class, international, and SaaS-based, WealthSmart also boasts the distinguishing qualities of TS Imagine.

Users gain from continual creativity and quick updates, which ensure their competitiveness in a market that is changing quickly.

This year has seen a significant upheaval in the wealth management sector, fuelled by consolidation, altering investor demographics, increasing client expectations, and persistent market volatility.

Andrew Morgan, president, and chief revenue officer at TS Imagine, said: “Traditional notions of wealth management are fading away and users need to be agile and tech-first to serve their rapidly expanding and evolving client base. 2023 has been an exciting inflection point for wealth managers and private banks, and those willing to adopt next-generation technology will thrive in this new landscape”.

WealthSmart is the third product that TS Imagine has introduced this year.

A cross-asset class SaaS solution for investing teams, TS One was introduced in May. It unifies portfolio management, trading, risk management, compliance, finance, and operations into a single, user-friendly interface.

In March, RiskSmart X was released. A modern, cross-asset class real-time risk platform for prime brokerage and risk management professionals at banks and other financial institutions.