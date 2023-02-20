TrustQuay, a technology provider for the trust, corporate, and funds services industries, and Viewpoint, a developer of entity and wealth management solutions, will collaborate to accelerate automation and digitalization in the trust, corporate, and funds services sectors.

With 270 employees spread over 12 offices, the united company will be able to provide joint services to customers in Europe and Asia for the first time, while also continuing to develop new products.

TrustQuay supports over 360 customers worldwide by focusing on entity management, client accounting, practise management, compliance, and workflow software for trust, corporate, and funds service providers. It has approximately 26,000 users in more than 30 jurisdictions.

Viewpoint is a comprehensive entity governance and administration solution designed for commercial entity management service providers, such as trust and corporate service providers, as well as governance professionals in the PLC, family office, unit trust, legal, and accounting sectors. Around 20,000 individuals utilise Viewpoint, including 300 clients in 80 different countries.

Keith Hale, TrustQuay Group CEO, says: “This is extremely exciting news for both Viewpoint and TrustQuay. Both businesses have distinct strengths and together we bring a ‘best of both worlds’, enabling us to better serve customers globally, with a stronger footprint across Europe and Asia Pacific, and to further accelerate automation and digitalisation globally.

“Our greater scale will not only significantly benefit our customers, but also the wider trust, corporate and fund services sector and indeed the wider corporate sector as a whole. I’m particularly looking forward to working with Rolf, given his tremendous experience in both our sector and technology, enabling us to leverage the best of our combined teams.”

Rolf Heemskerk, Viewpoint CEO, also adds: “Working together with TrustQuay as a singly focused, client centric, global solution and service provider, the merger creates an amazing opportunity to optimise the unique organisational and team strengths.

“Our combined team brings together the exceptional talents of two already very aligned organisations. In doing so, I believe that we will build a stronger and a more sustainable business that, through digitalisation, will deliver even more innovative and client centric solutions that will continue to greatly benefit the operations, productivity and efficiency of our clients.”

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to finalize by mid-2023, at which point Keith Hale will be named Group CEO and Rolf Heemskerk will be named Chief Information Officer (CIO).