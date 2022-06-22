Truist sets up client-focused technology centre in Charlotte

Truist Financial Corporation has established a new Innovation and Technology Center (ITC) in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The 100,000 ft2 client-centred technology centre features client journey rooms, a research lab and collaboration hubs.

Client journey rooms are designed to cater to the personal banking requirements of wealth clients and businesses of all types and sizes, the company said.

The new centre also includes a Makers Space, where Truist teammates will develop prototypes to test and refine new products and services.

It also features an 18-person contact centre, which will allow engineers, designers and product owners to connect with call centre agents to get instant feedback directly from clients.

Truist chief information officer Scott Case said: “The new Truist Innovation and Technology Center is ultimately all about our clients—a unique space that brings together direct client input with some of the best and brightest talent in the industry to build an innovative ecosystem that will propel Truist into the future.

“As our cross-functional teams come together with clients, fintechs and large tech companies to reimagine banking experiences through listening and empathy, we’re fulfilling our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities.”

The ITC will also house Innovators in Residence programme founded by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Verizon and Unqork among others.

This programme creates a space for visionaries from tech giants and startups to work together on and explore new and emerging technologies to help address financial and community challenges.

The centre also includes a Reality Lab, which focus is on using virtual and augmented reality technology to enhance banking, a Tree House, which showcases prototypes that allow guests to explore emerging technologies and a park.

Truist divisional CIO and experience officer Ken Meyer said: “We’re accelerating innovation through co-creation combined with cutting-edge technology to design experiences that wow our clients.

“By leveraging the most modern capabilities and solutions, we will advance innovative and groundbreaking projects that attract top talent and external partners.”