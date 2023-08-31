In his role at Treble Peak, Hindocha will be in charge of developing a logical and consistent method for choosing the funds that are made available on the platform, ensuring that potential investors are given access to high-quality investment possibilities together with knowledgeable advice and support.

Hindocha worked the last 30 years serving as a trusted advisor to asset owners based in Europe and the Middle East through positions at Mercer and Schroders.

He has advised corporate and state pension funds, insurers, endowments, family offices, and sovereign funds.

In both public and private markets, Hindocha has assisted investors in building diverse portfolios and choosing investment products to carry out their investment strategy.

On his appointment, Hindocha said: “With Treble Peak reducing the barriers to private market investment, I am keen to ensure that platform investors have access to high quality opportunities, via specialist and proven firms many of which are likely to be small and medium sized firms with deep domain expertise.’’

Treble Peak offers wealth managers and seasoned investors lower minimum access to the top venture capital and private equity funds in Europe through its exclusive digital platform.

Professional investors and wealth managers can create a diverse portfolio of private market investments using Treble Peak’s competitive product selection methodology, education, and insights.

Mark Woolhouse, CEO of Treble Peak, added: “Divyesh brings significant experience and industry-leading expertise to the business and will be a driving force as we continue to open up private markets to a larger community, giving investors access to high quality opportunities and providing valuable support as they develop their strategies and build their portfolios.”