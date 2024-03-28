Treble Peak, a digital platform that links investors to private market possibilities through technology and structuring solutions, has agreed a strategic partnership with Logiver, a recognised wealth management company with headquarters in Luxembourg.
The partnership is timely since non-institutional investors are increasingly looking for private market alternatives as a way to diversify their portfolios and perhaps earn higher returns than they can in regular public markets.
In addition to giving Logiver’s clients entry to private equity firms and modern investment technologies, it will allow Treble Peak to extend its European distribution network.
For both discretionary and execution-only client mandates, Logiver sought for a turnkey solution that would offer improved private market opportunities together with a smooth branded experience.
Clients may anticipate more efficient onboarding, subscription, and reporting procedures via the platform when the company incorporates these features.
The collaboration is poised to draw in new and current clients who are keen to include private equity in their portfolios due to Logiver’s reputation in Luxembourg’s wealth-management sector.
Treble Peak’s structuring approach will enable diversification within the asset class by allowing access from €100,000 ($107,907).
“Partnering with Logiver amplifies our drive to open doors to top-tier private equity funds, leveraging its reach and know-how to meet the growing demand from investors,” said Mark Woolhouse, CEO of Treble Peak.
“Logiver’s expertise in wealth management and strong presence in Luxembourg makes it a perfect fit for our expansion strategy.”
Antoine Pasquet, CEO of Logiver added: “The Treble Peak relationship is truly a game-changer for Logiver and our valued clients. The Treble Peak platform provides us with a unique opportunity to access top-tier funds at reduced minimums. Our clients will undoubtedly benefit from this strategic alliance.”