Top 20 global M&A legal advisers for H1 2022 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its global league tables for legal advisers by value and volume for H1 2022.

Top advisers by value and volume

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Kirkland & Ellis have emerged in the top spots by value and volume in the first half of this year, respectively.

GlobalData ranks legal advisers by the value and number of mergers and acquisition (M&A) deals on which they advised

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett took the top spot in the value table as it advised on $350bn worth of deals. Kirkland & Ellis led the volume table with a total of 404 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Kirkland & Ellis were the clear winners, outpacing their peers by a significant margin by value and volume, respectively.

“Simpson Thacher & Bartlett advised on 25 billion-dollar deals, which also included nine deals valued at more than $10 billion. Against this backdrop, it was the only firm to surpass $300bn. Meanwhile, Kirkland & Ellis was the only firm to advise on more than 400 deals during H1 2022.”

As per the analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database, the value table saw Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom take the second place by advising on $215bn. It was followed by Sullivan & Cromwell, with $199bn; Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, with $196bn; and Kirkland & Ellis, with $173bn.

In terms of volume, Latham & Watkins occupied the second position by advising on 249 deals. It was followed by CMS, with 209 deals; Jones Day, with 177 deals; and Goodwin Procter, with 167 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.