Top 20 global M&A financial advisers for Q1-Q3 2022 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its global league tables for financial advisers by value and volume for Q1-Q3 2022.

Top advisers by value and volume

Goldman Sachs and Rothschild & Co have become the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers by value and volume in the first three quarters of 2022, respectively.

Goldman Sachs took the top spot in the deal value rankings having advised on $746bn worth of deals, while Rothschild & Co gained the top place in the volume table with a total of 282 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Most of the top 20 advisers by value and all the top 20 by volume witnessed a decline by respective metrics in Q1-Q3 2022 compared to Q1-Q3 2021, as global deal activity slowed amid volatile market conditions caused by macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical tensions. In fact, all the top 20 advisers by volume registered a double-digit decline.

“Nevertheless, Goldman Sachs and Rothschild & Co, despite suffering a decline in their respective deal value and volume, emerged as clear winners. Goldman Sachs was the only adviser that managed to surpass $700bn in total deal value, while Rothschild & Co was the only company to advise on more than 250 deals.”

As per an analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database, JP Morgan got the second spot in the value table by advising on $514bn worth of deals, followed by Bank of America with $409bn, Morgan Stanley with $398bn and Citi with $366bn.

In terms of volume, Houlihan Lokey secured the second place with 244 deals, followed by Goldman Sachs with 194 deals, PwC with 183 deals and KPMG with 181 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.