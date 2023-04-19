GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top ten legal advisers by value and volume in South and Central America for Q1 2023.

Pinheiro Neto Advogados and Bronstein, Zilberberg, Chueiri & Potenza Advogados have emerged as the top M&A financial advisers in the region during the period by value and volume, respectively.

Pinheiro Neto Advogados advised on $776m worth of deals, while Bronstein, Zilberberg, Chueiri & Potenza Advogados advised on a total of six deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Pinheiro Neto Advogados witnessed a significant jump in terms of total deal value in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022. Resultantly, it went ahead from occupying the 28th position by value in Q1 2022 to leading the chart by this metric in Q1 2023. It also occupied the 10th position by volume.

“Meanwhile, Bronstein, Zilberberg, Chueiri & Potenza Advogados, which occupied the top position by volume in Q1 2022, managed to retain its leadership position by this metric in Q1 2023 as well. It also occupied the ninth position by value.”

As per GlobalData’s financial deals database, Pinheiro Guimaraes took the second place in the value table, by advising on $749m worth of deals, followed by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough with $250m, Paul Hastings with $247m, and Tauil & Chequer Advogados with $152m.

Veirano Advogados secured the second spot in the volume table with four deals, followed by Lefosse Advogados with four deals, Souto Correa Advogados with four deals, and Paul Hastings with three deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.