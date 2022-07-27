View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
July 27, 2022

Top 10 M&A legal advisers in South and Central America for H1 2022 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 legal advisers by value and volume in South and Central America for H1 2022.

A total of 587 mergers and acquisition (M&A) deals were announced in H1 2022 in the region, with a total value of $40bn.

Top advisers by value and volume

According to GlobalData’s ‘Global and South & Central America M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables H1 2022’, Machado Meyer Sendacz e Opice and Bronstein, Zilberberg, Chueiri & Potenza Advogados emerged as the top M&A legal advisers in the region in H1 2022 by value and volume, respectively.

Machado Meyer Sendacz e Opice advised on $3.3bn worth of deals, while Bronstein, Zilberberg, Chueiri & Potenza Advogados advised on 34 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Bronstein, Zilberberg, Chueiri & Potenza Advogados was among the only two firms registering double-digit deal volume and the only firm to advise on more than 30 deals during H1 2022, thereby outpacing its peers by a big margin by this metric. However, it lagged behind in terms of value and could not feature among the top 10 by value. Meanwhile, Machado Meyer Sendacz e Opice, apart from leading by value, also managed to occupy the fourth position by volume.”

The other high rankers by value included Demarest Advogados in second position with $2.7bn worth of deals, followed by Tauil & Chequer Advogados with $2.4bn, Campos Mello Advogados with $2.3bn, and Cuatrecasas with $2.3bn.

In terms of volume, Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian took  the second spot with 10 deals, followed by Barbosa Mussnich & Aragao Advogados with eight deals, Machado Meyer Sendacz e Opice with seven deals, and Demarest Advogados with seven deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading  advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Wednesday. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Private Banker International