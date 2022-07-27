Top 10 M&A legal advisers in South and Central America for H1 2022 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 legal advisers by value and volume in South and Central America for H1 2022.

A total of 587 mergers and acquisition (M&A) deals were announced in H1 2022 in the region, with a total value of $40bn.

Top advisers by value and volume

According to GlobalData’s ‘Global and South & Central America M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables H1 2022’, Machado Meyer Sendacz e Opice and Bronstein, Zilberberg, Chueiri & Potenza Advogados emerged as the top M&A legal advisers in the region in H1 2022 by value and volume, respectively.

Machado Meyer Sendacz e Opice advised on $3.3bn worth of deals, while Bronstein, Zilberberg, Chueiri & Potenza Advogados advised on 34 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Bronstein, Zilberberg, Chueiri & Potenza Advogados was among the only two firms registering double-digit deal volume and the only firm to advise on more than 30 deals during H1 2022, thereby outpacing its peers by a big margin by this metric. However, it lagged behind in terms of value and could not feature among the top 10 by value. Meanwhile, Machado Meyer Sendacz e Opice, apart from leading by value, also managed to occupy the fourth position by volume.”

The other high rankers by value included Demarest Advogados in second position with $2.7bn worth of deals, followed by Tauil & Chequer Advogados with $2.4bn, Campos Mello Advogados with $2.3bn, and Cuatrecasas with $2.3bn.

In terms of volume, Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian took the second spot with 10 deals, followed by Barbosa Mussnich & Aragao Advogados with eight deals, Machado Meyer Sendacz e Opice with seven deals, and Demarest Advogados with seven deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.