GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top ten legal advisers by value and volume in South and Central America for 2022.

Tauil & Chequer Advogados and Bronstein, Zilberberg, Chueiri & Potenza Advogados have emerged as the top M&A legal advisers in the region during the period by value and volume, respectively.

Tauil & Chequer Advogados advised on $5.5bn worth of deals, while Bronstein, Zilberberg, Chueiri & Potenza Advogados advised on a total of 57 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Bronstein, Zilberberg, Chueiri & Potenza Advogados, being the only adviser that managed to advise on more than 50 deals during 2022, was the clear winner in the terms of volume outpacing its peers by a significant margin. However, it did not feature among the top 10 advisers by value.

“Tauil & Chequer Advogados, despite advising on around one-fifth of the number of deals advised by Bronstein, Zilberberg, Chueiri & Potenza Advogados, managed to top the chart by value due to its involvement in two billion-dollar deals.”

As per GlobalData’s financial deals database, FM/Derraik Advogados secured the second position in terms of volume with 23 deals; followed by Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian with 17 deals; Pinheiro Neto Advogados with 16 deals; and TozziniFreire Advogados with 16 deals.

In the value table, Pinheiro Neto Advogados got the second place, by advising on $4.7bn worth of deals; followed by Machado Meyer Sendacz e Opice with $3.9bn; Simpson Thacher & Bartlett with $3.8bn; and Mayer Brown with $3.1bn.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.