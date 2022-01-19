Top 10 M&A legal advisers in South & Central America for 2021 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 legal advisers by value and volume in South & Central America for 2021 in its report, ‘Global and South & Central America M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables 2021’.

According to GlobalData’s M&A report, a total of 1,113 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals were announced in the region during 2021. The deal value for the region increased by 112.6% from $64.3bn during 2020 to $136.7bn during 2021.

Top Advisers by Value and Volume

Pinheiro Neto Advogados (Pinheiro Neto) and Bronstein, Zilberberg, Chueiri & Potenza Advogados (Bronstein, Zilberberg) emerged as the top M&A legal advisers in South & Central America for 2021 by value and volume, respectively.

Pinheiro Neto advised on 20 deals valued at $12.5bn, while Bronstein, Zilberberg advised on 48 deals worth $785m.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “The number of deals advised by Bronstein, Zilberberg was just a little less than 50. Although the firm outstripped its peers by a significant margin on this metric, it lagged in terms of value and was unable to secure a ranking among the top 10 firms by value.

“Meanwhile, Pinheiro Neto, apart from leading by value, also managed to occupy the second position by volume.”

Mattos Filho Veiga Filho Marrey Jr e Quiroga took the second position in terms of value, with 14 deals worth $11bn, followed by Lefosse Advogados, with eight deals valued at $9.8bn, Madrona Advogados, with five deals worth $9.4bn and Souza Mello e Torres Advogados, with five deals worth $9.2bn.

Machado Meyer Sendacz e Opice got the third place by volume, with 17 deals worth $3.7 billion, followed by Carey Abogados, with 15 deals worth $1 billion. Mattos Filho Veiga Filho Marrey Jr e Quiroga took the fifth spot by volume.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.