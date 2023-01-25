GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top ten legal advisers by value and volume in North America for 2022.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Kirkland & Ellis were the top M&A legal advisers in the region during the period by value and volume, respectively.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett advised on $389.8bn worth of deals, while Kirkland & Ellis advised on a total of 690 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Kirkland & Ellis was the only firm to advise on more than 600 deals during 2022, thereby outpacing its peers by a significant margin in terms of deals volume. Interestingly, Kirkland & Ellis was the top adviser by volume as well as value in 2021. Although it managed to retain its leadership by volume in 2022, it lost the top position by value to Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

“Simpson Thacher & Bartlett was among the only two advisers with more than $300 billion in total deal value. While seven of the top 10 advisers by value registered a decline in 2022 compared to the previous year, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett was also among these but experienced a very marginal decline.”

As per GlobalData’s financial deals database, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz took the second position in the value table, by advising on deals worth a total of $334.1bn; followed by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom with $291.6bn; Kirkland & Ellis with $252bn; and Sullivan & Cromwell with $246.2bn.

In the volume table, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati secured the second position with 389 deals; followed by Latham & Watkins with 314 deals; Willkie Farr & Gallagher with 217 deals; and Jones Day with 210 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names. To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website