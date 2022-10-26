Top 10 M&A legal advisers in Middle East and Africa for Q1-Q3 2022 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 legal advisers by value and volume in Middle East and Africa for Q1-Q3 2022.

A total of 906 mergers and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $85.7bn were announced in the region during the period.

Top advisers by value and volume

According to GlobalData’s ‘Global and Middle East & Africa M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables Q1-Q3 2022’, Linklaters and White & Case were the top M&A legal advisers in the region during the period in terms of value and volume, respectively.

Linklaters took the top spot in the value table by advising on $14.2bn worth of deals, while White & Case led the volume table with a total of 18 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “White & Case was just a little short of hitting the volume mark of 20 deals. Apart from leading by volume, it also managed to advise on three billion-dollar deals, which helped it occupy the fourth position by value, as well.

“Meanwhile, Linklaters advised on two billion-dollar deals but still managed to top by value as both these deals were valued more than $5bn.”

As per GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database, Webber Wentzel took the second spot by value, by advising on $14.2bn worth of deals, followed by Latham & Watkins with $12.6bn, White & Case with $7.8bn and Fasken Martineau DuMoulin with $6.9bn.

In terms of volume Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano got the second place with 13 deals, followed by Latham & Watkins with 12 deals, Allen & Overy with 10 deals, and Baker McKenzie with nine deals

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.