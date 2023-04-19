GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top ten legal advisers by value and volume in Middle East and Africa for Q1 2023.

White & Case was the top M&A financial advisers in the region during the period by value and volume.

It advised on four deals worth $5.3bn.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “White & Case was the clear winner by value as it was the only company to advise on more than $5 billion worth of deals during Q1 2023. However, it faced close competition from Gross, Kleinhendler, Hodak, Halevy, Greenberg & Co. for the top position by volume.”

As per GlobalData’s financial deals database, Gross, Kleinhendler, Hodak, Halevy, Greenberg & Co. took the second place in volume table with three deals, followed by Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano with two deals, Allen & Overy with two deals, and Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr with two deals.

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton secured the second position in the value table, by advising on $2bn worth of deals, followed by Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano with $769m, Allen & Overy with $265m, and Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr with $135m.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.