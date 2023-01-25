GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top ten legal advisers by value and volume in Europe for 2022.

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and CMS emerged as the top M&A legal advisers in the region during the period by value and volume, respectively.

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer advised on $69.2bn worth of deals, while CMS advised on a total of 329 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “CMS was a clear winner in volume terms. It managed to register a massive 44.9% in deals volume growth in 2022 over 2021. Resultantly, it emerged as the only firm to advise on more than 300 deals in 2022, thereby outpacing its peers by a significant margin.

“Meanwhile, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, despite advising on around one-fifth of the number of deals advised by CMS, secured the top position by value. It managed to advise on 15 billion-dollar deals, which also included one deal valued more than $10bn. Involvement in these high-value transactions helped Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer to top the chart by value.”

As per GlobalData’s financial deals database, Allen & Overy took the second spot in the value table, by advising on $63.7 bn worth of deals; followed by Latham & Watkins with $63.5bn; Linklaters with $56.4bn; and Slaughter and May with $54.1bn.

In terms of volume, White & Case got the second place with 192 deals; followed by Allen & Overy with 171 deals; Baker McKenzie with 156 deals; and Latham & Watkins with 136 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.