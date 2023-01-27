GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top ten legal and financial advisers by value and volume in Asia-Pacific for 2022.

AZB & Partners has emerged as the top M&A legal advisers in the region during the period by value and volume.

AZB & Partners advised on 94 deals worth $91.1bn.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “AZB & Partners not only occupied the top position in 2022 but was also much ahead of its peers in terms of value as well as volume. It was shy of only four deals from touching the 100 deals volume mark. It was also the only adviser with more than $90 billion in total deal value in 2022 with the advisor occupying the second position by value trailing by more than $30bn.”

As per GlobalData’s financial deals database, Argus Partners got the second position in terms of value, by advising on $59bn worth of deals, followed by Wadia Ghandy with $58.6bn while Cravath Swaine & Moore and Singhi & Cowith jointly occupied the fourth position with each advising on deals worth $58.5bn.

In terms of volume, Khaitan & Co occupied the second position with 75 deals, followed by Herbert Smith Freehills with 54 deals, Baker McKenzie with 39 deals, and White & Case with 36 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.