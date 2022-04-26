Top 10 M&A financial and legal advisers in South and Central America for Q1 2022 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 financial and legal advisers by value and volume in South and Central America for Q1 2022.

A total of 273 mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals were announced in Q1 2022, with a total value of $20.3bn.

Top financial advisers by value and volume

According to GlobalData’s ‘Global and South & Central America M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables Q1 2022’, Rothschild & Co and JP Morgan have been identified as the top M&A financial advisers in South & Central America region for Q1 2022.

Based on GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database, Rothschild & Co secured top rank by value, having advised on $3.8bn worth of M&A deals, while JP Morgan led the volume chart, having advised on three deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Not only did JP Morgan top the volume ranking, but all of its three deals were worth more than $100 million. Resultantly, it occupied the third position on the ranking by value.”

“Meanwhile, all of the deals advised by Rothschild & Co were billion-dollar deals. It came rather comfortably ahead of Vinci Partners Investments, which advised on $2.6 billion worth of deals, but it is noteworthy that these two firms led the pack—with all others in the ranking not reaching the $1 billion mark.”

The other high rankers by value included Vinci Partners Investments, with deals worth $2.6bn; followed by JP Morgan, with $934m; Citi, with $855m; and Itau Unibanco, with $855m.

In terms of volume, Rothschild & Co came in the second position, with two deals. It was followed by UBS, with two deals; and Vinci Partners, with one deal.

Top legal advisers by value and volume

Demarest Advogados has emerged as the top M&A legal adviser in the South and Central America region, based on the value of deals on which it advised in Q1 2022. The company advised on $2.6bn worth of deals, according to GlobalData’s Global and South & Central America M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables Q1 2022’.

Bronstein, Zilberberg, Chueiri & Potenza Advogados (Bronstein Zilberberg) has topped in the volume table, as it advised on the highest number of deals in the quarter, which was 20 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Deals on which Demarest Advogados advised represent over 10% of the total value for the quarter. These deals included Rede D’Or Sao Luiz’s acquisition of Sul America for $2.6 billion and GLA Brasil’s acquisition of 7% stake in Sky Servicos de Banda Larga from Globo Comunicacao e Participacoes (Deal value not disclosed).

“Meanwhile, Bronstein Zilberberg stole the show, when it came to deal volume. It was the only firm to reach double digits, which placed it firmly ahead of nearest competitor Machado Meyer Sendacz e Opice, with five deals. However, Bronstein Zilberberg had to settle for ninth position by deal value due to its involvement in relatively low-value transactions. The average size of deals advised by Demarest Advogados stood at $1.3 billion, while it was $20 million for Bronstein Zilberberg.”

The other high rankers by value include Sidley Austin, with deals worth $2.1bn; followed by Machado Meyer Sendacz e Opice, with $1.1bn; and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, with $674m.

In terms of volume, Machado Meyer Sendacz e Opice came in second place, with five deals; followed by Veirano Advogados, with five deals; and Barbosa Mussnich & Aragao Advogados, with five deals. GlobalData stated that the positions for companies recording the same number of deals in the ‘advisers by volume’ ranking were determined by their total deal value as a secondary consideration.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.