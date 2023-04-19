GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top ten financial advisers by value and volume in South and Central America for Q1 2023.

ARC Group Limited and UBS have emerged as the top M&A financial advisers in the region during the period by value and volume, respectively.

ARC Group Limited advised on $250m worth of deals, while UBS advised on a total of four deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “ARC Group Limited was the only adviser that managed to advise on more than $100 million worth of deals in South and Central America during Q1 2023. Apart from leading by value, ARC Group Limited also occupied the third position by volume. Meanwhile, UBS occupied the third position by value, apart from leading by volume.”

As per GlobalData’s financial deals database, Actus Auditores Independentes took the second place in value table by advising on $40m worth of deals, followed by UBS with $32m and Unio Partners with $10m.

In the volume table, 44 Capital Financas Corporativas secured the second spot with three deals, followed by ARC Group Limited, Actus Auditores Independentes, and Unio Partners with one deal each.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.