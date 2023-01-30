GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top ten financial advisers by value and volume in South and Central America for 2022.

Rothschild & Co and UBS have emerged as the top M&A financial advisers in the region during the period by value and volume, respectively.

Rothschild & Co advised on $7.7bn worth of deals, while UBS advised on a total of 17 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Rothschild & Co managed to advise on four billion-dollar deals during 2022, which was the highest among all the advisers involved in the region. This helped it remain far ahead of its peers in terms of value. Rothschild & Co was also among the only two firms with double-digit deals volume in 2022. Resultantly, it also managed to occupy the second position by volume.

“Meanwhile, UBS, despite leading by volume, did not feature among the 10 advisers by value due to its involvement in low-value transactions. The average size of deals advised by UBS stood at $45.1m whereas it stood at $767m for Rothschild & Co.”

As per GlobalData’s financial deals database, Clairfield International secured the third place in the volume table with six deals, followed by Lazard with five deals, and Banco Santander with five deals.

In the value table, BTG Pactual took the second spot by advising on $3.5bn worth of deals; followed by Citi with $3.5bn; Vinci Partners Investimentos Ltda with $2.6bn; and Itau Unibanco with $2.6bn.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.