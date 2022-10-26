Top 10 M&A financial advisers in North America for Q1-Q3 2022 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 financial advisers by value and volume in North America for Q1-Q3 2022.

A total of 11,306 mergers and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $1.1tn were announced in the region during the period.

Top advisers by value and volume

According to GlobalData’s ‘Global and North America M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables Q1-Q3 2022’, Goldman Sachs and Houlihan Lokey were the top M&A financial advisers in the region during the period by value and volume, respectively.

Goldman Sachs advised on $497.9bn worth of deals, while Houlihan Lokey advised on a total of 142 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Goldman Sachs was the only adviser to surpass $400 billion in total deal value but fell shy of hitting the $500bn. The firm advised on 54 billion-dollar deals, including 14 deals valued more than $10bn—of which two were valued more than $50bn.

“Moreover, Goldman Sachs was among a small number of firms that managed to advise on more than 100 deals during Q1–Q3 2022. As a result, it also occupied second position by deal volume in GlobalData’s league table. Meanwhile, Houlihan Lokey did not feature in the top 10 list by deal value—despite leading by volume—due to its involvement in relatively low-value transactions.”

As per GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database, JP Morgan got the second place by deal value, having advised on $336.5bn worth of deals; followed by Morgan Stanley with $288.1bn; Bank of America with $260.4bn; and Citi with $235.2bn.

In terms of volume, JP Morgan secured the third spot with 109 deals; followed by Jefferies with 104 deals; and Raymond James Financial with 96 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.