GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top ten financial advisers by value and volume in North America for Q1 2023.

Centerview Partners and Houlihan Lokey emerged as the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers for Q1 2023 by value and volume, respectively.

As per the financial deals database, Centerview Partners advised on $71.7bn worth of deals, while Houlihan Lokey advised on a total of 30 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Centerview Partners registered close to a four-fold jump in deal value in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022, despite experiencing a drop in deals volume. Resultantly, it went ahead from occupying the 17th position by value in Q1 2022 to top the chart by this metric in Q1 2023.

“Meanwhile, Houlihan Lokey, despite experiencing a significant drop in deals volume in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022, managed to retain its leadership position by this metric.”

Goldman Sachs got the second spot in the value table by advising on $60.7bn worth of deals, followed by Guggenheim Partners with $59bn, MTS Securities with $43.6bn, and Bank of America with $42.9bn.

Goldman Sachs secured the second place in volume table with 29 deals, followed by JP Morgan with 24 deals, Piper Sandler with 24 deals, and Bank of America with 21 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.