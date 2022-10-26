View all newsletters
October 26, 2022

Top 10 M&A financial advisers in Middle East and Africa for Q1-Q3 2022 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 financial advisers by value and volume in Middle East and Africa for Q1-Q3 2022.

A total of 906 mergers and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $85.7bn were announced in the region during the period.

Top advisers by value and volume

According to GlobalData’s ‘Global and Middle East & Africa M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables Q1-Q3 2022’, JP Morgan and Rothschild & Co were the top M&A financial advisers in the region during the period by value and volume, respectively.

JP Morgan advised on $13.6bn worth of deals, while Rothschild & Co advised on a total of 13 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Rothschild & Co was the only firm with double-digit deal volume during Q1-Q3 2022 but lagged in terms of value and did not feature among the top 10 by value. The average size of deals advised by the firm stood at $86.1m.

“In contrast, JP Morgan, which advised on around half the number of deals advised by Rothschild & Co, registered an average deal size of $1.9bn. The firm advised on two billion-dollar deals, both valued at more than $5bn. JP Morgan’s involvement in such big-ticket deals helped it occupy the top position by value.”

As per GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database, Citi took the second spot by value, by advising on $11.8bn worth of deals, followed by Centerview Partners with $7.4bn, Bank of America with $7.2bn, and Goldman Sachs with $6.9bn.

In terms of volume, Deloitte secured the second position with eight deals, followed by JP Morgan with seven deals, Goldman Sachs with six deals, and Stifel/KBW, with five deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading  advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.

