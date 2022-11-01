Top 10 M&A financial advisers in financial services sector for Q1-Q3 2022 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top ten financial advisers by value and volume in financial services sector for Q1-Q3 2022.

A total of 2,615 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $$286.6bn were announced in the sector during Q1-Q3 2022.

Top advisers by value and volume

According to GlobalData’s ‘Global and Financial Services M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables Q1-Q3 2022’, Goldman Sachs and Piper Sandler emerged as the top M&A financial advisers in the financial services sector for Q1-Q3 2022 by value and volume, respectively.

Goldman Sachs advised on $93.7bn worth of deals, while Piper Sandler advised on a total of 37 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Piper Sandler was just three shy of the 40 deals mark, but had a six-deal lead on its closest competitor. Despite leading by volume, it lagged in terms of deal value and did not feature in this top 10 list.

“Meanwhile, despite advising on relatively fewer deals, Goldman Sachs managed to be the top adviser by deal value due to its involvement in several big-ticket deals. The firm advised on nine billion-dollar deals, which included two mega deals valued more than $10bn—one of these was valued more than $50bn.”

According to the financial deals database of GlobalData, the other high rankers by value included JP Morgan in second position with $90.1bn worth of deals; followed by Morgan Stanley with $87.7bn; Citi with $80.6bn; and Bank of America with $70.5bn.

In terms of volume, Stifel/KBW occupied the second place with 31 deals; followed by Houlihan Lokey with 24 deals; Goldman Sachs with 22 deals; and Rothschild & Co with 21 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.