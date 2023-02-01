GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top ten financial advisers by value and volume in financial services sector for 2022.

Goldman Sachs and Piper Sandler emerged as the top M&A financial advisers in the financial services sector for 2022 by value and volume, respectively.

Goldman Sachs advised on $106bn worth of deals, while Piper Sandler advised on a total of 55 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Piper Sandler was the clear winner by volume as it was the only firm that managed to advise on more than 50 deals in 2022.

“Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs was among the only two advisors which managed to surpass the $100 billion in total deal value. Apart from leading by value, Goldman Sachs also occupied the fifth position by volume.”

According to the financial deals database of GlobalData, the other high rankers by value included JP Morgan in second position with $100.2bn worth of deals; followed by Morgan Stanley with $90.8bn; Citi with $80.6bn; and Bank of America with $70.5bn.

In terms of volume, Stifel/KBW occupied the second place with 42 deals; followed by Raymond James Financial with 33 deals, Houlihan Lokey with 33 deals and Goldman Sachs with 30 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.