Top 10 M&A financial advisers in Europe for Q1-Q3 2022 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 financial advisers by value and volume in Europe for Q1-Q3 2022.

A total of 8,691 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $511.6bn were announced in the region during the period.

Top advisers by value and volume

According to GlobalData’s ‘Global and Europe M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables Q1-Q3 2022’, Goldman Sachs and Rothschild & Co emerged as the top M&A financial advisers in the region during the period by value and volume, respectively.

Goldman Sachs advised on $158.7bn worth of deals, while Rothschild & Co advised on a total of 192 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Rothschild & Co, apart from leading by volume, also occupied the fourth position by value as it managed to advise on some big-ticket deals. It advised on 23 billion-dollar deals during Q1–Q3 2022*.

“Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs advised on 20 billion-dollar deals that also included four deals valued more than $10bn. As a result, it was the only adviser to surpass the $150bn mark during Q1–Q3 2022, however, it did not feature among the top 10 by volume.”

As per GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database, Lazard took the second spot by value, by advising on $112.6bn worth of deals; followed by JP Morgan with $92.3bn; Rothschild & Co with $83.6bn; and Bank of America with $81.7bn.

In terms of volume, PwC got the second place with 135 deals; followed by KPMG with 132 deals; Ernst & Young with 104 deals; and Deloitte with 95 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.