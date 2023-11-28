Tokenbridge, a token aggregator and distribution platform that streamlines the wealth and fund management ecosystem, has unveiled a suite of services.
With distributed ledger technology (DLT), the platform, which is aimed at fund managers, financial advisers, and their progressive, next-generation clientele, is set to revolutionise investment management by offering efficiency and entry to the world of digital investments.
In addition to driving tech stack optimisation, Tokenbridge delivers an open-architecture, blockchain-agnostic solution that dramatically lowers complexity, risk, and expense while enabling hyper-personalisation.
With its custom, white-label B2B token distribution solutions, the platform is designed to alter the established frameworks of asset management.
Furthermore, it achieves this by removing obstacles and inherent inefficiencies by streamlining tedious operational procedures and lowering the risks involved. By updating their systems, fund managers, wealth managers, and infrastructure providers can better serve the demands of both present and future investors.
Using decades of experience and in-depth understanding of wealth and asset management, fund operations, and international financial institutions, Tokenbridge offers substantial knowledge in the investment and technology industries.
Daron Pearce, executive chair of Tokenbridge stated: “Our ambition is to completely redefine the wealth and fund management industry. By harnessing the unparalleled potential of distributed ledger and smart contract technologies, we’re not just streamlining fund management and distribution – we’re catapulting it into a new era. Tokenbridge is the key to unlocking a world where our clients can open doors to the next generation of investors, eager to engage with their financial future like never before.”
Tokenbridge platform features
- Open Architecture: The platform is blockchain agnostic and ready to adjust to the changing digital asset market. It is compatible with any asset or network token.
- Automated Business Rules: Designed specifically for advisers, fund managers, and asset servicers, these rules ensure efficient and fully integrated digital operations.
- Integrated CBDCs or Stablecoins: The platform provides a fully integrated cash management solution based on Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) or Stablecoin.
- Efficiency: Tokenisation streamlines manufacturing and distribution processes for fund and wealth managers, lowering costs and friction.
Additionally, Tokenbridge extends an invitation to investors, fund managers, advisers, and financial institutions across the globe to investigate the various advantages of tokenisation via their platform and to completely understand the revolutionary influence that digital assets will have on the financial services sector.