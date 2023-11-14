Regulatory approval is pending for Titan Wealth Holdings’ acquisition of Aspira Corporate Solutions.

Titan’s assets under management rises to £16.6bn ($20.3bn) after the acquisition, a £4bn ($4.9bn) boost.

Since its founding in 2000, Aspira Corporate Solutions has grown to become an important entity in the employee benefits and independent financial advising industries.

Located in Bristol, it leverages years of experience to provide over 15,000 individual and business clients around the UK with insightful financial advice through its workforce of 50 financial and corporate consultants.

Aspira’s business strategy is centred on giving its clients individualised, professional guidance that is based on enduring, solid connections.

It collaborates closely with a wide range of clients to make sure the counsel it offers is always adjusted to new internal and external situations.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Aspira is a recognised and effective provider of financial advice, and the acquisition will strengthen the Titan group’s broad market position and enhance its current retail offering.

Titan and Aspira have developed a strategic relationship for the purpose of crafting the investment offering and managing the assets in the Aspira Model Portfolio Service.

Moreover, Derek Miles, the CEO of Aspira, is set to take over as CEO of Titan’s financial planning department.

His duties will include managing the financial planning division within the Titan Group and emphasising the provision of financial services and advice to both new and current retail and corporate clients.

Miles commented: “We are delighted to be joining the Titan team, to further enhance the range of solutions we can offer our clients and solidify our market position.”

“It is clear from the many discussions we have had to date that Aspira and Titan are very much aligned in our shared vision of an innovative and integrated approach to financial advice. Today’s announcement marks a key step in our journey to enhance and improve our client proposition and brings with it lots of exciting opportunities which we will be working closely together to develop.”

Andrew Fearon, joint group CEO and head of M&A at Titan added: “Aspira is an outstanding firm, which has been evident since our first meeting. This acquisition aligns with Titan’s growth ambitions, expands our financial advice offering and further develops the ‘Client to Custody’ offering, which is central to our overall corporate strategy.

“We are excited to work closely with Derek and the team at Aspira, to support them on their journey and to grow and develop Titan Financial Planning.”