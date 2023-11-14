Regulatory approval is pending for Titan Wealth Holdings’ acquisition of Aspira Corporate Solutions.
Titan’s assets under management rises to £16.6bn ($20.3bn) after the acquisition, a £4bn ($4.9bn) boost.
Since its founding in 2000, Aspira Corporate Solutions has grown to become an important entity in the employee benefits and independent financial advising industries.
Located in Bristol, it leverages years of experience to provide over 15,000 individual and business clients around the UK with insightful financial advice through its workforce of 50 financial and corporate consultants.
Aspira’s business strategy is centred on giving its clients individualised, professional guidance that is based on enduring, solid connections.
It collaborates closely with a wide range of clients to make sure the counsel it offers is always adjusted to new internal and external situations.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Aspira is a recognised and effective provider of financial advice, and the acquisition will strengthen the Titan group’s broad market position and enhance its current retail offering.
Titan and Aspira have developed a strategic relationship for the purpose of crafting the investment offering and managing the assets in the Aspira Model Portfolio Service.
Moreover, Derek Miles, the CEO of Aspira, is set to take over as CEO of Titan’s financial planning department.
His duties will include managing the financial planning division within the Titan Group and emphasising the provision of financial services and advice to both new and current retail and corporate clients.
Miles commented: “We are delighted to be joining the Titan team, to further enhance the range of solutions we can offer our clients and solidify our market position.”
“It is clear from the many discussions we have had to date that Aspira and Titan are very much aligned in our shared vision of an innovative and integrated approach to financial advice. Today’s announcement marks a key step in our journey to enhance and improve our client proposition and brings with it lots of exciting opportunities which we will be working closely together to develop.”
Andrew Fearon, joint group CEO and head of M&A at Titan added: “Aspira is an outstanding firm, which has been evident since our first meeting. This acquisition aligns with Titan’s growth ambitions, expands our financial advice offering and further develops the ‘Client to Custody’ offering, which is central to our overall corporate strategy.
“We are excited to work closely with Derek and the team at Aspira, to support them on their journey and to grow and develop Titan Financial Planning.”