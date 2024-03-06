Tikehau Capital, an alternative asset management firm, has named Margaux Buridant and Célia Hamoum as co-heads of private wealth solutions (PWS), the group’s organisation for family offices and high net worth individuals.

These appointments demonstrate Tikehau Capital’s commitment to expanding its offerings for private investors, who are increasingly looking for access to private funds.

The Private Wealth Solutions Group (PWS) was founded by Tikehau Capital in 2021 as part of its sales and marketing division to provide family offices and high net worth people globally with more efficient access to group funds.

This strategic move was intended to cater to a growing client segment that is becoming more intelligent and willing to boost its allocation to alternative assets.

The PWS business expands upon Tikehau Capital’s current offering of unit-linked insurance contracts, independent financial advisers (IFAs), and private banks for intermediary private clients.

Buridant joined Tikehau Capital on 22 February 2024 and will be headquartered in New York.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

She brings 15 years of wealth management experience and focuses in providing financial consulting services and portfolio management to high-end private customers.

Under her direction, she will build and organise private wealth solutions (PWS) and manage the current staff in order to grow Tikehau Capital’s international business with North American private banks, family offices, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals.

Buridant was a senior international wealth strategist and wealth management regional manager at Bank of the West (BNP Paribas and, formerly, BMO) in New York before joining Tikehau Capital.

Previously, she served as a notary in France until moving on to legal services as a managing director at Colombus Consulting Group NY.

Moreover, Hamoum resides in Paris. She joined Tikehau Capital in 2015 and has since played a key role in the firm’s private wealth expansion.

Hamoum began her career as a sales representative for the sales distribution team, working with independent financial advisers (IFAs), banks, and asset managers.

In 2021, she joined the private wealth solutions team, where she focuses on supporting private clients and family offices in France, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

Antoine Flamarion and Mathier Chabran, co-founders of Tikehau Capital stated: “We are delighted to welcome Margaux and congratulate Celia on their appointments to these leadership roles. Given that private wealth solutions is a pivotal area of growth for Tikehau Capital, having an integrated team covering entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and family offices globally across the firm’s strategies and solutions will ensure optimal service delivery. As we embark on a new phase of expansion, we extend our best wishes to Margaux and Celia for success in this new chapter.”