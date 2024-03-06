Tikehau Capital, an alternative asset management firm, has named Margaux Buridant and Célia Hamoum as co-heads of private wealth solutions (PWS), the group’s organisation for family offices and high net worth individuals.
These appointments demonstrate Tikehau Capital’s commitment to expanding its offerings for private investors, who are increasingly looking for access to private funds.
The Private Wealth Solutions Group (PWS) was founded by Tikehau Capital in 2021 as part of its sales and marketing division to provide family offices and high net worth people globally with more efficient access to group funds.
This strategic move was intended to cater to a growing client segment that is becoming more intelligent and willing to boost its allocation to alternative assets.
The PWS business expands upon Tikehau Capital’s current offering of unit-linked insurance contracts, independent financial advisers (IFAs), and private banks for intermediary private clients.
Buridant joined Tikehau Capital on 22 February 2024 and will be headquartered in New York.
She brings 15 years of wealth management experience and focuses in providing financial consulting services and portfolio management to high-end private customers.
Under her direction, she will build and organise private wealth solutions (PWS) and manage the current staff in order to grow Tikehau Capital’s international business with North American private banks, family offices, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals.
Buridant was a senior international wealth strategist and wealth management regional manager at Bank of the West (BNP Paribas and, formerly, BMO) in New York before joining Tikehau Capital.
Previously, she served as a notary in France until moving on to legal services as a managing director at Colombus Consulting Group NY.
Moreover, Hamoum resides in Paris. She joined Tikehau Capital in 2015 and has since played a key role in the firm’s private wealth expansion.
Hamoum began her career as a sales representative for the sales distribution team, working with independent financial advisers (IFAs), banks, and asset managers.
In 2021, she joined the private wealth solutions team, where she focuses on supporting private clients and family offices in France, Belgium, and Luxembourg.
Antoine Flamarion and Mathier Chabran, co-founders of Tikehau Capital stated: “We are delighted to welcome Margaux and congratulate Celia on their appointments to these leadership roles. Given that private wealth solutions is a pivotal area of growth for Tikehau Capital, having an integrated team covering entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and family offices globally across the firm’s strategies and solutions will ensure optimal service delivery. As we embark on a new phase of expansion, we extend our best wishes to Margaux and Celia for success in this new chapter.”